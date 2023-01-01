El Cerro de Moravia

The densely populated neighborhood of Moravia was once Medellín's municipal rubbish dump with an open-air mountain of trash surrounded by a large shanty town whose residents once rummaged through the detritus. However, it has since been transformed into a model urban center, with the mound of trash turned into a foliage-covered hillside. You can take a guided tour of the neighborhood and find out about the fascinating transformation by contacting the Centro de Desarollo Cultural de Moravia.

While the hill now has a green hue and looks natural, underneath the pile of rubbish still smolders and locals say it's a couple of degrees hotter here than elsewhere in the city.