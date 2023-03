Protecting a tract of the forest that once covered the entire Valle de Aburra, this hilly municipal nature reserve is a popular place to exercise away from the bustle of the city. It's home to some good birdlife, including owls, in addition to foxes, rabbits and several species of bat. Security is an issue here – come in a group and don't bring valuables.

Organized trips with guides can be arranged in advance through the reserve administration.