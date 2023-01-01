Museo de Antioquia

In the grand art deco Palacio Municipal, Colombia's second-oldest museum (Museo Nacional in Bogotá is the oldest) houses one of the country's most important art collections. The permanent collection spans 19th-century and contemporary Colombian art, as well as pre-Columbian pieces. The highlight is the 3rd floor, where there are many sculptures and paintings by native son Fernando Botero as well as other artists' work from his personal collection. Look out for the wonderful Pedro Nel Gómez murals around the building.