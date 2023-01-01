Casa Museo Pedro Nel Gómez

Located in the house where the artist lived and worked, this fine museum has an extensive collection of pieces by prolific local painter Pedro Nel Gómez (1899–1984), as well as occasional major exhibitions. It also organizes painting workshops for visitors (COP$80,000 per group) where you can take classes in the studio of the artist, which is adorned with a wonderful mural. Book in advance.

Many of the houses lining the road up to the museum from the neighborhood of Moravia have had reproductions of works by Nel Gómez painted on their facades – it's worth walking up rather than taking a taxi or bus.