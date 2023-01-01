Accessible by the fantastically scenic Metrocable Linea L from the Santo Domingo interchange (COP$4850 one way, 15 minutes), Parque Arví is a big chunk of countryside in Santa Elena, popular with city residents, particularly on weekends. Inside the boundaries of the 17.61-sq-km reserve are hiking trails running through the pine and eucalyptus forest and past lakes and lookout points, canopy lines, and a mariposario (butterfly enclosure). Attractions are spread out so it's best to arrive early.