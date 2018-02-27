Welcome to Argentina
Beautiful, defiant and intense, Argentina seduces with its streetside tango, wafting grills, fútbol (soccer), gaucho culture and the mighty Andes. It's one formidable cocktail of wanderlust.
City Life
Arriving in Buenos Aires is like jumping aboard a moving train. The modern metropolis whizzes by, alive with street life from busy sidewalk cafes, to hush parks carpeted in purple jacaranda blooms in springtime. Stylish porteños (residents of Buenos Aires) savor public life – whether it's sharing mate (a tea-like beverage) on Sunday in the park or gelato under handsome early-20th-century stone facades. There are heaps of bookstores, creative boutiques and gourmet eats. Buenos Aires isn't the only stunner – Córdoba, Salta, Mendoza and Bariloche each have their unique personalities and unforgettable attractions, so don't miss them.
Natural Wonders
From mighty Iguazú Falls in the subtropical north to the thunderous, crackling advance of the Glaciar Perito Moreno in the south, Argentina is home to a vast natural wonderland. Diversity is a big part of it. The country that boasts the Andes’ highest snowbound peaks is also home to rich wetlands, rust-hued desert, deep-blue lakes, lichen-clad Valdivian forests and Patagonia's arid steppes. Wildlife comes in spectacular variety, from penguins and flamingos to capybaras, giant anteaters, whales, guanaco herds and more. In this vast country, stunning sights abound and big adventure awaits.
Food & Drink
Satisfying that carnal craving for flame-charred steak isn’t hard to do in the land that has perfected the art of grilling. Parrillas (grill houses) are ubiquitous, offering up any cut you can imagine, alongside sausages and grilled vegetables. Thin, bubbly pizzas and homemade pastas also play central roles, thanks to Argentina's proud Italian heritage. But there's more. Buenos Aires fads are fun and fast-changing, bringing gourmet world cuisine to both upscale restaurants and the shady cobblestone neighborhoods. Grab a table, uncork a bottle of malbec, and the night is yours.
Argentine Culture
Cultural activities abound here. Tango is possibly Argentina’s greatest contribution to the outside world. The steamy dance has been described as ‘making love in the vertical position.’ And what about fútbol (soccer)? Argentines are passionately devoted to this sport and, if you're a fan, chanting and stomping alongside other stadium fanatics should definitely be in your plans. Add a distinctive Argentine take on literature, cinema, music and arts, and you have a rich, edgy culture – part Latin American and part European – that you can’t help but fall in love with.
Buenos Aires Highlights Tour with Small Group
Your 3-hour, small-group tour will show you the main and most important landmarks of the city of Buenos Aires. At the first stop, you will discover the history of “May Square,” where some of the most important historical events took place. Learn from your knowledgeable guide about it and about the protagonists who made history since the square's foundation. You can see its surroundings, the most emblematic buildings, and learn all about them. Then, head to May Avenue (Avenida de Mayo) and admire the oldest residential neighborhood in Buenos Aires: San Telmo. Walk along its cobble-stoned streets and check out its antiques shops and picturesque buildings.You will continue your tour and live and feel the original tango in the neighborhood of La Boca. Here, you can explore “Caminito Street” and enjoy the dancers and souvenir shops. Also, you will see the mythical Boca Juniors soccer stadium. You'll have a chance to contemplate the modernization of the city when you visit “Madero Port” and its exclusive docks. This part of town is filled with excellent restaurants and large office buildings. Pass through the Retiro neighborhood and then see Palermo and its most exclusive residential area. Finally, arrive at Recoleta where you will visit that wonderful neighbourhood and all it´s history. After discovering the wonderful city of Buenos Aires, you will be taken back to your hotel.
Buenos Aires Dinner with DIY Empanadas, Wine, Argentine Fare
This unique interactive dining experience starts with a Malbec wine-based cocktail on arrival, and an introduction to your fellow foodie travelers who you'll be sitting with on your 14-person banquet table. Then, it's time to suit up in an apron and chef's hat. This has nothing to do with cooking, but is a way to break the ice. It also makes for great photos. The night is designed to take your taste buds on a journey all around the country, with foods that you might come to Argentina expecting to try, and some surprises that you definitely were not expecting to try. Each and every product used is of the very best quality available, and paired with boutique wines that enhance every mouthful. All the recipes for everything in the experience is available to guests after the dinner, so you can recreate the magic back at home. Aside from wanting to showcase the very best of Argentine cuisine, the night is cleverly designed for travelers to meet travelers, and enjoy a real dinner party with no agenda, just to enjoy each other's company, share travel stories and eat and drink some of the best food and wine in the country.Mixology Option: First test your sense of smell in our 'aroma room,' where you have to try to identify 20 of the most common smells within the wines of Argentina. Then, Learn how to make, shake and create wine based cocktails made from red, white and rose wines and enjoy perfectly paired tapas to accompany each one. Finally, choose the cocktail you enjoy the most and make it in large version from scratch to take to dinner with you.All the recipes will be available to you to take home at the end of the dinner so you can show off to friends and family on your return.
Full Day Tour to the Perito Moreno Glacier
Perito Moreno Glacier is an impressive natural wonder and due to its extension and height, it has become world famous for its easy access, continuous advance and the loud loosening of huge icebergs. The Parque Nacional Los Glaciares (Glaciers National Park) area is home to other important glaciers such as Upsalla, Onelli and Spegazzini. Once inside Los Glaciares National Park, you'll follow the route around Lago Argentino where 50 miles (80km) from El Calafate, Perito Moreno Glacier lies imposing with its 200 foot (60 meter) high ice walls. Follow the paths that lead you to face the glacier and get different impressive views, all while continuous detachments and constant ice breaking noises echoes in your surrounds! Then, sail between floating ice and marvel at ice walls and unforgettable sights. Enjoy this great Argentinian getaway and discover first hand the absolute beauty and granduer of the Perito Moren Glacier. This tour is ideal for the entire family and is a nature experience not to be missed by anyone!
Buenos Aires Sightseeing Tour
You will meet your guide at your downtown located hotel or, if you are staying at outside the pick up area, at a centrally located meeting point. Your coach tour of Buenos Aires begins in the Retiro neighborhood. As you sit back and relax in your comfortable seat, you’ll make your way past the city’s top landmarks and through its most popular neighborhoods. Head to Plaza de Mayo, the political hub of Buenos Aires and home to Casa Rosada, the official office of the Argentine president. Stop here to take photos of the palatial building, famous for its pink exterior, and then admire more sights in the area, including the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Cabildo (town hall). Next, make your way to Teatro Colón, a beautiful opera house built between 1889 and 1908. The theater stands near Plaza de la República, a square on Avenida 9 de Julio where you can see the Obelisco de Buenos Aires (Obelisk of Buenos Aires), a 1936 monument to honor the foundation of the city. Then drive through the waterfront district of Puerto Madero on your way to the neighborhood of San Telmo, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, known for its well-preserved colonial architecture. See its many attractions, including Dorrego Square, where you should keep your eyes open for spontaneous tango performances – San Telmo is the center of tango in Buenos Aires. If your tour occurs on a Sunday, you’ll visit San Telmo’s weekly antiques market. Continue to La Boca, Buenos Aires’ most colorful neighborhood, where a European atmosphere has remained strong since the neighborhood was settled by Italian immigrants. The district is a major attraction for the brightly painted buildings on the Caminito, the neighborhood’s main (pedestrianized) drag where you’ll hop off the coach to go for a stroll and see local artists selling their work. Back on your coach, head to one of the city’s largest districts, Palermo, where you’ll drive through Palermo Woods. The city’s largest park, Palermo Woods is home to many attractions, including the Buenos Aires Zoo, Plaza Italia and Galileo Galilei Planetarium. Finally, arrive in Recoleta, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the city, with its renowned Recoleta Cemetery (where Eva Peron is interred), elegant shops and open-air cafes. Your tour ends at Galerias Pacifico, a shopping area, where you can continue your own exploration of Buenos Aires!
Gaucho Day Trip from Buenos Aires: Santa Susana Ranch
Depart Buenos Aires in a comfortable coach for the scenic ride through the Argentine pampas (plains) to Estancia Santa Susana, located in Los Cardales. When you arrive at this traditional estancia (ranch), your day of gaucho fun begins with a friendly welcome reception at the ranch pub with empanadas and wine. Take a guided tour to some of Santa Susana’s attractions, including its museum and church, before enjoying a horse-drawn carriage ride or going horseback riding to explore the grounds of the ranch. Back at the ranch, tuck into a delicious parrillada (Argentina BBQ) lunch of grilled specialties such as sausages and chicken, accompanied by salad and beverages (red and white wine, soda, water and coffee). Then sip on a glass of mate (an Argentine drink of yerba mate leaves steeped in hot water) and finish with a pastelito (pastry)!During lunch, be entertained by a tango and folk show of classical music and dance, and watch an exciting boleadoras show, with throwing weapons used by gauchos. When you’re done eating, the real entertainment begins as you watch the gauchos show off their incredible ranch skills. Be impressed by a ring race (known as la sortija), animal herding and the cuadreras race, a typical gaucho game. When your day of fun on the ranch is over, you’ll be driven back to Buenos Aires and dropped-off at a central location.
Tigre Delta Day Trip from Buenos Aires
Full-Day Tour (8 hours)Meet your guide in central Buenos Aires, and start your Delta adventure by listening to a little history about the development and expansion of Buenos Aires through the years. With your guide, board the boat at Puerto Madero and head to Tigre.Cruise along the Costanera Navigation Canal, parallel to the Buenos Aires shoreline, passing the River Plate Stadium and the University of Buenos Aires. Then, cruise through the canals of the delta, one of the largest in the world. Discover how the inhabitants of the delta turned it from a swampy area into a developed region with grass paths and canals of fresh water. Pass yacht clubs, waterfront houses on stilts, a market, and the house and museum of former Argentina president Sarmiento, who encouraged people to make their homes here.In Tigre, hop an a bus, where you'll head to Puerto de Frutos. Here, follow your guide to the port that connects life on the islands with the mainland. It’s a lively and popular spot where you’ll have some time to take photos and walk around. You can also grab a bite to eat (own expense).Next, visit Paseo Victoria where you'll have a chance to ato visit various museums including Museo del Mate, Naval Museum or Tigre and Art Museum (tickets not included). Finally, head to the Tigre train station, where you will take a train back to the city of Buenos Aires. After approximately one hour, you will arrive to the Retiro train station, where your tour ends. Half-Day Tour (4 hours)You’ll be picked up from your hotel in either the morning or afternoon (depending on option selected) or, if your hotel is out of the pickup area, meet your guide in central Buenos Aires. On board a comfortable coach, ride along Costanera Avenue, parallel to the Rio de la Plata, and head out of the city center to San Isidro. See its cathedral and the many mansions inhabited by old aristocratic families before continuing on to Tigre. Here, board a catamaran for a 40-minute cruise through the delta. See how people live on the islands and interact with floating services: the supermarket boat, water taxi and more. See the homes built on stilts and President Sarmiento’s home/museum. At the end of the boat ride, return to port to re-board your coach for the drive back to Buenos Aires, where you tour ends downtown at either 1pm or 6pm (approx.).