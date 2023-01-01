Parque Nacional Iguazú

On the Argentine side of the marvelous falls, this park has loads to offer, and involves a fair amount of walking. The spread-out entrance complex ends at a train station, with departures every half-hour to the Cataratas train station, where the waterfall walks begin, and to the Garganta del Diablo. You may prefer to walk: it’s only 650m along the Sendero Verde path to the Cataratas station, and a further 2.3km to the Garganta. You may well see capuchin monkeys along the way.

The entrance complex has various amenities, including lockers, a couple of ATMs and a restaurant. There’s also an exhibition, Yvyrá-retã, with a display on the park and Guaraní life essentially aimed at school groups.

There’s enough in the park to detain you for a couple of days; admission is reduced by 50% if you visit the park again the following day. You need to get your ticket stamped when leaving on the first day to get the discount.

Last entry is at 4:30pm.