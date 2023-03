This 5-hectare bird park, located 300m from the entrance to Parque Nacional do Iguaçu, is home to 800-plus species of birds, including red ibis, bare-throated bellbird, and flamingos galore. They live in 8m-high aviaries that are constructed right in the forest, some of which you can walk through. Kids and adults freak out alike. Well worth it.

Enthusiasts can go deeper here with Guarani forest (R$250) and behind-the-scenes (R$200) experiences.