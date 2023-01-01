Isla San Martín

From the end of the Paseo Inferior, a free launch takes you across to this island with a trail of its own that gives the closest look at several falls, including Salto San Martín, a huge, furious cauldron of water. It’s possible to picnic and paddle on the lee side of the island, but don’t venture too far off the beach. When the water is high – and this is the case more often than not – island access is shut off.

A decision is made on access at 10:30am each morning – ask at any of the stations or information points. The last boat across to the island leaves at 3:15pm but it's best to visit early on while you wait for the crowds to dissipate in busier parts of the park.