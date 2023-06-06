Shop
A bustling city of wide, leafy avenues, atmospheric plazas and cosmopolitan cafes, Mendoza is a trap. Even if you’ve (foolishly) only given it a day or two on your itinerary, you’re likely to be captivated by the laid-back pace. Ostensibly it’s a desert town, though you wouldn’t know it – acequias (irrigation ditches) run beside the roads and glorious fountains adorn the plazas. Lively during the day, the city really comes into its own at night, when the bars and restaurants along Av Arístides overflow onto the sidewalks.
Walking along the lakeshore and snoozing in the shade of the rose garden in this beautiful 420-hectare park is a great way to enjoy one of the city’s…
Iglesia, Convento y Basílica de San Francisco
Many mendocinos (people from Mendoza) consider the image at this church of the Virgin of Cuyo, patron of San Martín’s Ejército de los Andes, miraculous…
Mendoza’s renovated Museo Fundacional protects excavations of the colonial cabildo (town council), destroyed by an earthquake in 1861. At that time, the…
Museo Histórico General San Martín
Honors José de San Martín, the general who liberated Argentina from the Spanish and whose name graces parks, squares and streets everywhere; the…
A good place to orient yourself is the Terraza Mirador, which is the rooftop terrace at City Hall, offering panoramic views of the city and the…
