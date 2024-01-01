Honors José de San Martín, the general who liberated Argentina from the Spanish and whose name graces parks, squares and streets everywhere; the Libertador is dear to Mendoza, where he resided with his family and recruited and trained his army to cross into Chile. The underwhelming and and musty museum is in a small arcade off Av San Martín.
Museo Histórico General San Martín
Mendoza
