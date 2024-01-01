Museo Histórico General San Martín

Mendoza

LoginSave

Honors José de San Martín, the general who liberated Argentina from the Spanish and whose name graces parks, squares and streets everywhere; the Libertador is dear to Mendoza, where he resided with his family and recruited and trained his army to cross into Chile. The underwhelming and and musty museum is in a small arcade off Av San Martín.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parque General San Martín

    Parque General San Martín

    1.57 MILES

    Walking along the lakeshore and snoozing in the shade of the rose garden in this beautiful 420-hectare park is a great way to enjoy one of the city’s…

  • Reserva Natural Villavicencio

    Reserva Natural Villavicencio

    26.54 MILES

    Popular with day-tripping mendocinos, this nature reserve occupying a spectacular mountain setting only an hour north of Mendoza is also the origin of…

  • Museo Fundacional

    Museo Fundacional

    0.55 MILES

    Mendoza’s renovated Museo Fundacional protects excavations of the colonial cabildo (town council), destroyed by an earthquake in 1861. At that time, the…

  • Terraza Mirador

    Terraza Mirador

    1.12 MILES

    A good place to orient yourself is the Terraza Mirador, which is the rooftop terrace at City Hall, offering panoramic views of the city and the…

View more attractions

Nearby Mendoza attractions

2. Museo Fundacional

0.55 MILES

Mendoza’s renovated Museo Fundacional protects excavations of the colonial cabildo (town council), destroyed by an earthquake in 1861. At that time, the…

3. Terraza Mirador

1.12 MILES

A good place to orient yourself is the Terraza Mirador, which is the rooftop terrace at City Hall, offering panoramic views of the city and the…

4. Parque General San Martín

1.57 MILES

Walking along the lakeshore and snoozing in the shade of the rose garden in this beautiful 420-hectare park is a great way to enjoy one of the city’s…

5. Reserva Natural Villavicencio

26.54 MILES

Popular with day-tripping mendocinos, this nature reserve occupying a spectacular mountain setting only an hour north of Mendoza is also the origin of…