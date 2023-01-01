Iglesia, Convento y Basílica de San Francisco

Many mendocinos (people from Mendoza) consider the image at this church of the Virgin of Cuyo, patron of San Martín’s Ejército de los Andes, miraculous because it survived Mendoza’s devastating 1968 earthquake. In the Virgin’s semicircular chamber, visitors leave tributes to her and to José de San Martín, the general who liberated Argentina from the Spanish. A mausoleum within the building holds the remains of San Martín’s daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, which were repatriated from France in 1951.