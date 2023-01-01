Reserva Natural Villavicencio

Popular with day-tripping mendocinos, this nature reserve occupying a spectacular mountain setting only an hour north of Mendoza is also the origin of Argentina's most popular eponymous mineral water. You can wander the grounds and gardens of the abandoned natural spring resort of the Gran Hotel de Villavicencio, once popular with the Argentine elite during the middle of the 20th century. Hiking is also a possibility. The drive, including a dizzying amount of curves, is part of the appeal of the trip.

The facade of the hotel has recently been painted and there's work being done on the interior so it can be open to visitors in the future.