Salta

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Salta, Argentina - 21 January 2011: People walking in front of the cathedral of Salta on northen Argentina; Shutterstock ID 227586106; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: hub 227586106

Shutterstock / Stefano Ember

Overview

Sophisticated Salta is a favorite, engaging active minds with its outstanding museums and lighting romantic candles with its plazaside cafes and the live música folklórica of its vibrant peñas (folk-music clubs). It offers the facilities of a larger city, and aside from the morning gridlock, retains the comfortable pace of a smaller town.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo de Arqueología de Alta Montaña

    Museo de Arqueología de Alta Montaña

    Salta

    One of northern Argentina's premier museums, MAAM has a serious and informative exhibition focusing on Inca culture and, in particular, the child…

  • The Centro Cultural América in downtown Salta.

    Centro Cultural América

    Salta

    A former church built in French academia style between 1721 and 1732, in 1913 it became Salta’s most important social club until the government took it…

  • Convento de San Bernardo

    Convento de San Bernardo

    Salta

    Only Carmelite nuns may enter this 16th-century convent, the oldest building in Salta (though it was rebuilt into its current form in the 1840s after…

  • Museo Histórico del Norte

    Museo Histórico del Norte

    Salta

    Set on the plaza in the lovely cabildo (town hall), this collection ranges from pre-Columbian ceramics through to colonial-era religious art (admire the…

  • Cerro San Bernardo

    Cerro San Bernardo

    Salta

    For outstanding views of Salta, take the teleférico from Parque San Martín to the top of this hill, a 1km ride that takes eight minutes. Alternatively,…

  • Iglesia San Francisco

    Iglesia San Francisco

    Salta

    This magenta-and-yellow church is Salta’s most striking. The exuberant facade is topped by a slender tower; inside are several venerated images, including…

  • Catedral Basilica de Salta

    Catedral Basilica de Salta

    Salta

    Salta’s pink cathedral was consecrated in 1878 and harbors the ashes of (among other notables) General Martín Miguel de Güemes, a salteño (resident of…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Salta

Hotels

How many of these trending destinations for next year have you heard of?

Oct 11, 2019 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Salta with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Salta