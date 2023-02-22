Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shutterstock / Stefano Ember
Sophisticated Salta is a favorite, engaging active minds with its outstanding museums and lighting romantic candles with its plazaside cafes and the live música folklórica of its vibrant peñas (folk-music clubs). It offers the facilities of a larger city, and aside from the morning gridlock, retains the comfortable pace of a smaller town.
Museo de Arqueología de Alta Montaña
Salta
One of northern Argentina's premier museums, MAAM has a serious and informative exhibition focusing on Inca culture and, in particular, the child…
Salta
A former church built in French academia style between 1721 and 1732, in 1913 it became Salta’s most important social club until the government took it…
Pajcha – Museo de Arte Étnico Americano
Salta
This eye-opening private museum is worth seeing if you’re interested in indigenous art and culture. Juxtaposing archaeological finds with contemporary and…
Salta
Only Carmelite nuns may enter this 16th-century convent, the oldest building in Salta (though it was rebuilt into its current form in the 1840s after…
Salta
Set on the plaza in the lovely cabildo (town hall), this collection ranges from pre-Columbian ceramics through to colonial-era religious art (admire the…
Salta
For outstanding views of Salta, take the teleférico from Parque San Martín to the top of this hill, a 1km ride that takes eight minutes. Alternatively,…
Salta
This magenta-and-yellow church is Salta’s most striking. The exuberant facade is topped by a slender tower; inside are several venerated images, including…
Salta
Salta’s pink cathedral was consecrated in 1878 and harbors the ashes of (among other notables) General Martín Miguel de Güemes, a salteño (resident of…
HotelsHow many of these trending destinations for next year have you heard of?
Oct 11, 2019 • 2 min read
Get to the heart of Salta with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Argentina $28.99
South America $29.99
Buenos Aires $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide