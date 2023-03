Only Carmelite nuns may enter this 16th-century convent, the oldest building in Salta (though it was rebuilt into its current form in the 1840s after falling into ruin). Visitors can approach the handsome adobe building to admire its carved, 18th-century algarrobo-wood door and buy nun-made pastries. The church can be visited before Mass (from 7am to 8:30am weekdays and Sunday mornings, and 7pm to 8pm Saturday evenings).