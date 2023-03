This magenta-and-yellow church is Salta’s most striking. The exuberant facade is topped by a slender tower; inside are several venerated images, including the Niño Jesús de Aracoeli, a rather spooky crowned figure. There’s a lovely garden cloister, accessed via tours (English available; from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 6:30pm Tuesday to Saturday) that include a mediocre museum of religious art and treasures.