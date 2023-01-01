Centro Cultural Kirchner

It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in 2010 before the project was completed, but this breathtaking cultural center was named in his honor. Within the vast beaux-arts structure – which stands eight stories tall and takes up an entire city block – are multiple art galleries and events spaces. The highlight is the Ballena Azul, a concert hall with world-class acoustics.

The original building, which was modeled on New York City’s main post office, took nearly 30 years to complete – it was finished in 1928. Restoration for the cultural center began in 2009 and it opened in May 2015. The architects used glass and stainless steel to maintain and add to the beauty of the original structure.

The result is one of the city's grandest buildings, and it’s well worth a visit. It's free to enter and there are usually exhibitions to see that don't require tickets as well as a range of activities, like yoga, dance classes and concerts, that are free but ticketed. There's also great free programming and activity areas for kids. Check the website to see what's on and act quickly if you want to book.