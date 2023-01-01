Museo Histórico y Numismático Héctor Carlos Janson

Housed in the former Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (1862), this interesting little museum tells the story of Argentina through its money. Starting with examples of Pre-Columbian currency (cocoa seeds and leaves), there are examples of colonial coins, replicas of the first coins of the independent republic and other historic notes, including an AR$1,000,000 bill issued during the hyperinflation of 1981, the provincial bonds issued after the 2001 crisis and the appearance of Eva Perón on the AR$100 in 2012.