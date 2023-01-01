Museo Histórico y Numismático Héctor Carlos Janson

Buenos Aires

Housed in the former Buenos Aires Stock Exchange (1862), this interesting little museum tells the story of Argentina through its money. Starting with examples of Pre-Columbian currency (cocoa seeds and leaves), there are examples of colonial coins, replicas of the first coins of the independent republic and other historic notes, including an AR$1,000,000 bill issued during the hyperinflation of 1981, the provincial bonds issued after the 2001 crisis and the appearance of Eva Perón on the AR$100 in 2012.

