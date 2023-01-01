Museo de la Policía Federal

This quirky and extensive police museum displays a whole slew of uniforms and medals, along with ‘illegal activities’ exhibits (cockfighting and gambling), drug paraphernalia (including an anal smuggling tube and a rubber arm stuck with a needle) and even a stuffed police dog. The fake Stradivarius violin and counterfeit bills are also entertaining. Look for it in an incongruous high-rise building marked Circulo Policía Federal; there’s no sign for the museum.