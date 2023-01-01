This museum is located in the colonial house where Bartolomé Mitre – Argentina’s first legitimate president elected under the constitution of 1853 – resided with his family from 1859 to 1906. Mitre’s term ran from 1862 to 1868, and he spent much of it leading the country’s armies against Paraguay. Two courtyards, salons, an office, a billiards room and Mitre’s old bedroom are part of this complex. Since part of the museum is open-air, it sometimes closes when it rains.