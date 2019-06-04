Museo Benito Quinquela Martín

Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists. Quinquela Martín used silhouettes of laboring men, smokestacks and water reflections as recurring themes, and painted with broad, rough brushstrokes and dark colors. Don't miss the colorful tiles of his former kitchen and bathroom, his hand-painted piano and the sculptures on the rooftop terraces; the top tier has awesome views of the port.

In keeping with the museum’s maritime theme, there’s also an excellent permanent collection of painted wooden bowsprits (proas), which are the carved statues projecting forward at the front of ships.