Wax reconstructions of historical figureheads (literally) and dioramas of scenes in Argentine history are the specialty of this small and tacky private museum. Among the 95 characters depicted are naval hero Guillermo Brown, gauchos, tango dancers and the painter Benito Quinquela Martín. There are also stuffed snakes and creepy wax limbs depicting bite wounds.
Museo Histórico de Cera
La Boca
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.44 MILES
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
2.88 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
2.46 MILES
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
2.18 MILES
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
5.59 MILES
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
2.2 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
3.93 MILES
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
0.08 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
Nearby La Boca attractions
0.02 MILES
La Boca's most famous street and 'open-air' museum is a magnet for visitors, who come to see its brightly painted houses and snap photographs of the…
0.04 MILES
Only the most cutting-edge national and international artists are invited to show at this contemporary art center, with its high ceilings, white walls and…
3. Museo Benito Quinquela Martín
0.08 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
4. Museo de la Pasión Boquense
0.24 MILES
This high-tech fútbol museum at Boca Juniors' stadium chronicles the history of the boisterous neighborhood of La Boca and its famous soccer team with…
0.53 MILES
This private apartment building, which resembles a medieval castle, is said to be haunted. The story goes that after the house was built in 1915, evil…
0.66 MILES
This house is a replica of the residence of William (Guillermo) Brown, the Irish-born admiral who fought in the wars of Independence and created Argentina…
0.78 MILES
This small museum is housed in the former accommodations block of the electricity plant that is now the Usina del Arte. It contains the original posters …
0.97 MILES
Located in Parque Lezama is the city’s national historical museum. It’s mostly dedicated to Argentina’s revolution of May 25, 1810, though there is some…