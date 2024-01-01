This small museum is housed in the former accommodations block of the electricity plant that is now the Usina del Arte. It contains the original posters (painted by hand) for some of the first films to be screened in Argentina back in 1917, as well as props, cameras and the model tram used in the 1953 film Dock Sud.
Museo del Cine
La Boca
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.13 MILES
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
2.45 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
1.87 MILES
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
1.63 MILES
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
5.23 MILES
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
1.68 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
3.49 MILES
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
0.73 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
Nearby La Boca attractions
0.3 MILES
This private apartment building, which resembles a medieval castle, is said to be haunted. The story goes that after the house was built in 1915, evil…
0.51 MILES
This house is a replica of the residence of William (Guillermo) Brown, the Irish-born admiral who fought in the wars of Independence and created Argentina…
3. Museo de la Pasión Boquense
0.71 MILES
This high-tech fútbol museum at Boca Juniors' stadium chronicles the history of the boisterous neighborhood of La Boca and its famous soccer team with…
4. Museo Benito Quinquela Martín
0.73 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
0.77 MILES
Leafy Parque Lezama hosts elderly chess-playing gentlemen, families toting mate (traditional Argentine tea) gourds, and teenagers kissing on park benches.
0.78 MILES
Wax reconstructions of historical figureheads (literally) and dioramas of scenes in Argentine history are the specialty of this small and tacky private…
0.8 MILES
La Boca's most famous street and 'open-air' museum is a magnet for visitors, who come to see its brightly painted houses and snap photographs of the…
0.8 MILES
Only the most cutting-edge national and international artists are invited to show at this contemporary art center, with its high ceilings, white walls and…