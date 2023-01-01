Museo de la Pasión Boquense

This high-tech fútbol museum at Boca Juniors' stadium chronicles the history of the boisterous neighborhood of La Boca and its famous soccer team with exhibitions on the club's idols, championships, and gooooals. There’s a 360-degree theater in a giant soccer-ball auditorium and a good gift shop. A range of ticket options allow more (or less) access to La Bombonera – and the chance to step onto the pitch. The complex is located three blocks north of El Caminito.