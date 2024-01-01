Casa Amarilla

La Boca

This house is a replica of the residence of William (Guillermo) Brown, the Irish-born admiral who fought in the wars of Independence and created Argentina's first navy. A sculpture of Brown can be seen in front of the house, which contains the offices of the Department of Naval Historical Studies. It is not open to the public.

