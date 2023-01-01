Feria de Mataderos

On the outskirts of the city in the working-class barrio of Mataderos, this excellent folkloric festival happens on Sundays and national holidays. Come for handmade crafts and regional cuisine including locro (a corn and meat stew) and humita (a savory corn and cheese mixture wrapped in husks). Folk singers, dancers and gauchos on horseback entertain, and there’s a small gaucho museum nearby. Take a taxi, or bus 126 (from downtown) or bus 55 (from Palermo) – the trip takes an hour.

The festival also takes place on the following national holidays: May 25th, June 20th, July 9th, August 17th and October 12th.