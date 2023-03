This large cemetery is much less visited by tourists than Recoleta, but its most elaborate tombs are no less impressive. The most visited belongs to Carlos Gardel, the famous tango singer. Plaques from around the world cover the base of his life-size statue, many thanking him for favors granted. The poet Alfonsina Storni, the artist Benito Quinquela Martín and the composer Osvaldo Pugliese are also buried here.