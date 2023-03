This landmark mosque, built by Saudis on land donated by former president Carlos Menem, is southeast of Las Cañitas. Free tours in Spanish are offered three times a week (bring your passport, dress conservatively and enter via Avendida Int Bullrich).

These visits are lengthy and concentrate on religious explanations rather than the history of the building or Argentina's Islamic community, but they do provide a chance to see inside the complex – which includes a school – and the prayer hall.