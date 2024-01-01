Jardín Japonés

Palermo

First opened in 1967 as a refuge for the Japanese community in Buenos Aires, these well-maintained gardens are a peaceful spot for a stroll over pretty bridges spanning ponds filled with koi. The visitor center hosts occasional cultural exhibitions and workshops on origami and music. There's a nice teahouse and Japanese restaurant inside the complex, too.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palacio Barolo is a landmark office building, located at Avenida de Mayo in the Monserrat neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Shutterstock ID 444490156; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: hub 444490156

    Palacio Barolo

    2.64 MILES

    One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…

  • High angle view of "Teatro Col?n" (Spanish for Columbus Theatre) at twilight.Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Teatro Colón

    2.26 MILES

    Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…

  • Performing Arts Center- Centro Cultural Kirchner-, Buenos Aires Argentina; Shutterstock ID 344128679; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Centro Cultural Kirchner

    2.97 MILES

    It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…

  • General Belgrano's statue and Casa Rosada

    Casa Rosada

    3.13 MILES

    The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…

  • Downtown Buenos Aires parks in the Palermo neighborhood known as Palermo Woods; Shutterstock ID 375736465; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Parque 3 de Febrero

    0.53 MILES

    This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…

  • Cabildo de Buenos Aires, Plaza de Mayo

    Plaza de Mayo

    3.05 MILES

    Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…

  • La Recoleta Cemetery

    Cementerio de la Recoleta

    1.25 MILES

    This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…

  • Interior of Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes (National Museum of Fine Arts).

    Museo Benito Quinquela Martín

    5.09 MILES

    Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…

View more attractions

Nearby Palermo attractions

3. Museo Evita

0.38 MILES

This museum is devoted to Argentina's iconic first lady and wife of President Juan Domingo Perón. Housed in a gorgeous 1923 mansion that from 1948…

4. Planetario Galileo Galilei

0.51 MILES

This planetarium has reasonably priced shows (mostly for kids) and free celestial viewings, including moon observations. Check the website for current…

5. Parque 3 de Febrero

0.53 MILES

This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…

6. Jardín Botánico Carlos Thays

0.58 MILES

Escape the frenzied traffic and packed sidewalks around Plaza Italia by dipping inside this lush botanical garden, designed by renowned landscape…

7. Rosedal

0.62 MILES

Within Parque 3 de Febrero is this gorgeous garden with more than 18,000 roses.

8. Museo Nacional de Arte Decorativo

0.64 MILES

This museum is housed in the stunning beaux-arts Residencia Errázuriz Alvear mansion (1917), once the residence of Chilean aristocrat couple Matías…