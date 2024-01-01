This small museum exhibits both traditional and contemporary arts and crafts, mostly from Argentina. Expect to see intricate gaucho-related silverwork such as knives and mate sets, Mapuche textiles including ponchos, and folk crafts from the country's northern regions. The back halls hold temporary exhibits.
Museo de Arte Popular José Hernández
Palermo
