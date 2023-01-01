Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes

Top choice in Palermo

This is Argentina’s most important fine arts museum, containing many key works by Benito Quinquela Martín, Xul Solar, Eduardo Sívori and other Argentine artists, including a whole room of works by Antonio Berni. There are also pieces by European masters such as Cézanne, Degas, Picasso, Rembrandt, Toulouse-Lautrec and Van Gogh. The museum’s building is a former pump house for the city waterworks. Check out the museum's website for suggested visit itineraries.

