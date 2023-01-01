Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes

This is Argentina’s most important fine arts museum, containing many key works by Benito Quinquela Martín, Xul Solar, Eduardo Sívori and other Argentine artists, including a whole room of works by Antonio Berni. There are also pieces by European masters such as Cézanne, Degas, Picasso, Rembrandt, Toulouse-Lautrec and Van Gogh. The museum’s building is a former pump house for the city waterworks. Check out the museum's website for suggested visit itineraries.