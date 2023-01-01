Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar

The centerpiece of this gleaming white colonial church, built by Franciscans in 1732, is a Peruvian altar adorned with silver from Argentina’s northwest. Inside, head to the left to visit the small but historic cloisters museum; it’s home to religious vestments, paintings, writings and interesting artifacts, and there are good views of Recoleta cemetery.

On the left-hand side of the courtyard as you enter the church, look for a ceramic tiled artwork depicting Buenos Aires as it was in 1794, back when the church stood in open countryside outside the town.