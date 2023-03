Part of the original Franciscan convent and alongside its namesake church and cemetery, this excellent cultural center houses a variety of facilities, including art galleries, exhibition halls and a cinema. Events, courses and workshops are also offered – check the website for current offerings. Exhibitions are usually free, while tickets to films and shows are reasonably priced.

Within the Centro Cultural Recoleta is the Museo Participativo de Ciencias, a hands-on science museum for children.