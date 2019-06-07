Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires

Sparkling inside its glass walls, this airy modern-art museum is one of the city's most impressive. It displays the fine Latin American art collection of millionaire and philanthropist Eduardo Costantini, including works by Argentines Xul Solar and Antonio Berni, as well as pieces by Mexican artists Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo. The temporary exhibitions here are usually world-class, so it's worth checking what's currently on offer. An onsite cinema screens art-house films.