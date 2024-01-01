This planetarium has reasonably priced shows (mostly for kids) and free celestial viewings, including moon observations. Check the website for current offerings.
Planetario Galileo Galilei
Palermo
3.13 MILES
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
2.71 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
3.38 MILES
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
3.56 MILES
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
0.34 MILES
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
3.49 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
1.67 MILES
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
5.57 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
Nearby Palermo attractions
0.33 MILES
Within Parque 3 de Febrero is this gorgeous garden with more than 18,000 roses.
0.34 MILES
3. Museo de Artes Plásticas Eduardo Sívori
0.36 MILES
Named for an Italo-Argentine painter who studied in Europe, this modern museum of Argentine art has open spaces allowing frequent and diverse exhibitions…
0.51 MILES
First opened in 1967 as a refuge for the Japanese community in Buenos Aires, these well-maintained gardens are a peaceful spot for a stroll over pretty…
5. Museo de Arte Latinoamericano de Buenos Aires
0.69 MILES
Sparkling inside its glass walls, this airy modern-art museum is one of the city's most impressive. It displays the fine Latin American art collection of…
6. Museo de Arte Popular José Hernández
0.78 MILES
This small museum exhibits both traditional and contemporary arts and crafts, mostly from Argentina. Expect to see intricate gaucho-related silverwork…
0.79 MILES
This museum is devoted to Argentina's iconic first lady and wife of President Juan Domingo Perón. Housed in a gorgeous 1923 mansion that from 1948…
0.8 MILES
This landmark mosque, built by Saudis on land donated by former president Carlos Menem, is southeast of Las Cañitas. Free tours in Spanish are offered…