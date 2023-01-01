Museo de Artes Plásticas Eduardo Sívori

Named for an Italo-Argentine painter who studied in Europe, this modern museum of Argentine art has open spaces allowing frequent and diverse exhibitions. Sívori’s Parisian works reflect European themes, but later works returned to Argentine motifs, mainly associated with rural life in the Pampas. Most works on display are by other Argentine artists, such as Benito Quinquela Martín, Antonio Berni and Fernando Fader.

There’s also a sculpture garden and a cafe on the premises, and occasional theater, concerts, courses and workshops are on offer.