This museum is devoted to Argentina's iconic first lady and wife of President Juan Domingo Perón. Housed in a gorgeous 1923 mansion that from 1948 belonged to Eva Perón's social foundation, Museo Evita celebrates the Argentine heroine with videos, historical photos, books and posters. However, the prize memorabilia has to be her wardrobe: dresses, shoes, handbags, hats and blouses are all on display. Look for the picture of her kicking a soccer ball – wearing heels.

Attached to the museum is the pleasant Museo Evita Restaurante with a wonderfully leafy patio, perfect for relaxing on a warm day.