Hispanophile novelist Enrique Larreta (1875–1961) resided in this elegant colonial-style house opposite Plaza Belgrano that now displays his private art collection. It’s a grand and spacious old building containing classic Spanish art, period furniture, wood-carved religious items, and shields and armor. The tiled floors are beautiful and the art is well-lit. Be sure to stroll the lovely gardens out back.

Tours in Spanish are given at 2pm, 3pm and 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday and in English at 3pm on the last Friday of the month.