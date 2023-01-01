Casa Por La Identidad

This building at the Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos has photographs and explanatory texts (in Spanish) that celebrate the work of the Abuelas (grandmothers) of the Plaza de Mayo, an organization dedicated to uncovering the identities of the estimated 500 children born to mothers that were 'disappeared' by the Military Dictatorship of 1976 to 1983. No records were kept of the secret adoption of these children, who usually grew up with no knowledge of their true identity.