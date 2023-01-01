Parque de la Memoria

On the edge of the river on the Costanera Norte is this landscaped park and gallery that serves as a memorial to the victims of the military dictatorships of 1969 to 1983. There is a monument dedicated to the disappeared and assassinated, with enough plaques for 30,000 names (9000 of them are inscribed), a number of sculptures and 53 road signs depicting the recent history of Argentina. A visitors center houses a gallery and archive.

Despite the darkness of the events the park memorializes, it's a pleasant place where families come to picnic, roller skate and enjoy the river views.