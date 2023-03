This well-executed museum, opened by Cristina Kirchner in 2014, is dedicated to the history of the Islas Malvinas (Falkland Islands) and Argentina's claim to sovereignty of them, as well as the 1982 war with Britain over the islands. The history and geography of the islands are explored in an introductory film on a 360-degree cinema screen, interactive exhibits and innovative displays.

It's located at the Espacio Memoria y Derechos Humanos in Nuñez.