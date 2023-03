The historic Mercado de Abasto (1895) has been turned into one of the most beautiful shopping centers in the city. The building, once a large vegetable market, received an architectural prize in 1937 for its Av Corrientes facade. It holds more than 200 stores, a large cinema, a food court and the only kosher McDonald’s outside Israel (the one upstairs next to Burger King). It’s great for families, with a good children’s museum and even a small amusement park.