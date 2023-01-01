Museo Casa Carlos Gardel

A small but noteworthy tribute to tango's most famous voice. Located in Gardel’s old house, the museum traces the singer's early years in France and Argentina, his musical and cinematic career, and his tragic death in a plane crash at the height of his success. Exhibits include audio displays, memorabilia and tablets loaded with every song Gardel recorded – a total of 893 tracks.

The house itself – a typical casa chorizo (sausage-like) residence with rooms leading off a central patio – is worth a look.