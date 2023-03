Located in the Paseo La Plaza complex, this museum claims to be the only Beatles museum in South America. It showcases the Beatles memorabilia of owner Rodolfo Vásquez, the official Guinness World Record holder of the largest such collection. Expect plenty of autographs, figurines, records, even a brick from the Cavern Club, the Liverpool venue where the Beatles started out.

To find the museum, follow 'The Cavern' signs.