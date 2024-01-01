Occupying an entire city block overlooking leafy Plaza Lavalle, this beautiful beaux-arts structure is home to the Supreme Court, and was built in stages between 1904 and 1949. Ninety-minute guided tours of the courts are given in Spanish on Fridays at 2:30pm. Reserve in advance via https://ba.tours/ and bring photographic ID.
Palacio de Justicia
Buenos Aires
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.52 MILES
One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…
0.16 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
0.93 MILES
It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…
0.97 MILES
The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…
2.74 MILES
This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…
0.87 MILES
Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…
1.06 MILES
This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…
2.89 MILES
Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…
Nearby Buenos Aires attractions
0.1 MILES
Just northwest of the Obelisco is Plaza Lavalle, three blocks of parks (popular with office workers on their lunch break) surrounded by some important…
0.11 MILES
Inaugurated in 1903, this neoclassical, temple-like building with gray, granite columns is actually a public primary school.
0.16 MILES
Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…
0.2 MILES
Located at the at the northeastern end of Plaza Lavalle, Argentina’s oldest and largest synagogue can be identified by the Jewish symbols that adorn the…
5. Museo Judío de Buenos Aires
0.2 MILES
Jewish symbols adorn the facade of the Templo Libertad, Argentina’s oldest and largest synagogue, located at the northeastern end of Plaza Lavalle…
0.23 MILES
This tiny museum traces Argentine theater from its colonial beginnings, stressing the 19th-century contributions of the Podestá family – Italian…
0.25 MILES
One of the city's most iconic monuments is the needle-like Obelisco, soaring 67m above the oval Plaza de la República on busy Av 9 de Julio. It was…
0.25 MILES
From the grand tiled lobby to the red-and-gold-hued main theater, you can smell the long history of the ornately decorated Cervantes. Though it's…