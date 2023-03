One of the city's most iconic monuments is the needle-like Obelisco, soaring 67m above the oval Plaza de la República on busy Av 9 de Julio. It was erected in 1936 on the 400th anniversary of the first Spanish settlement on the Río de la Plata. It's ground zero for celebrations after major soccer victories, when boisterous fans gather at the Obelisco to sing, jump in unison, honk horns and drink beer.