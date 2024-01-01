Escuela Presidente Roca

Buenos Aires

LoginSave

Inaugurated in 1903, this neoclassical, temple-like building with gray, granite columns is actually a public primary school.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Palacio Barolo is a landmark office building, located at Avenida de Mayo in the Monserrat neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Shutterstock ID 444490156; your: Barbara Di Castro; gl: 65050; netsuite: digital; full: hub 444490156

    Palacio Barolo

    0.54 MILES

    One of Buenos Aires' most beautiful monuments, this 22-story building has a unique design inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy. Its structure is divided into…

  • High angle view of "Teatro Col?n" (Spanish for Columbus Theatre) at twilight.Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Teatro Colón

    0.07 MILES

    Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…

  • Performing Arts Center- Centro Cultural Kirchner-, Buenos Aires Argentina; Shutterstock ID 344128679; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Centro Cultural Kirchner

    0.82 MILES

    It was former president Néstor Kirchner who, in 2005, first proposed turning the abandoned former central post office into a cultural center. He died in…

  • General Belgrano's statue and Casa Rosada

    Casa Rosada

    0.88 MILES

    The Casa Rosada was named for its distinctive color. It was from the balcony here, at the presidential palace, that Eva Perón famously addressed the…

  • Downtown Buenos Aires parks in the Palermo neighborhood known as Palermo Woods; Shutterstock ID 375736465; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Parque 3 de Febrero

    2.81 MILES

    This sweeping park abounds with small lakes and pretty gazebos. Stands rent bikes and in-line skates, and joggers and power walkers circle the ponds – if…

  • Cabildo de Buenos Aires, Plaza de Mayo

    Plaza de Mayo

    0.78 MILES

    Surrounded by the Casa Rosada, the Cabildo and the city’s main cathedral, Plaza de Mayo is the place where Argentines gather in vehement protest or…

  • La Recoleta Cemetery

    Cementerio de la Recoleta

    1.09 MILES

    This cemetery is perhaps BA's top attraction. You can wander for hours in this incredible city of the dead, where the ‘streets’ are lined with impressive…

  • Interior of Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes (National Museum of Fine Arts).

    Museo Benito Quinquela Martín

    2.84 MILES

    Once the home and studio of painter Benito Quinquela Martín (1890–1977), this fine-arts museum exhibits his works and those of other Argentine artists…

View more attractions

Nearby Buenos Aires attractions

1. Teatro Colón

0.07 MILES

Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue,…

2. Plaza Lavalle

0.09 MILES

Just northwest of the Obelisco is Plaza Lavalle, three blocks of parks (popular with office workers on their lunch break) surrounded by some important…

3. Palacio de Justicia

0.11 MILES

Occupying an entire city block overlooking leafy Plaza Lavalle, this beautiful beaux-arts structure is home to the Supreme Court, and was built in stages…

4. Templo Libertad

0.16 MILES

Located at the at the northeastern end of Plaza Lavalle, Argentina’s oldest and largest synagogue can be identified by the Jewish symbols that adorn the…

5. Museo Judío de Buenos Aires

0.17 MILES

Jewish symbols adorn the facade of the Templo Libertad, Argentina’s oldest and largest synagogue, located at the northeastern end of Plaza Lavalle…

6. Obelisco

0.17 MILES

One of the city's most iconic monuments is the needle-like Obelisco, soaring 67m above the oval Plaza de la República on busy Av 9 de Julio. It was…

7. Museo Nacional del Teatro

0.21 MILES

This tiny museum traces Argentine theater from its colonial beginnings, stressing the 19th-century contributions of the Podestá family – Italian…

8. Teatro Nacional Cervantes

0.22 MILES

From the grand tiled lobby to the red-and-gold-hued main theater, you can smell the long history of the ornately decorated Cervantes. Though it's…