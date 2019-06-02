Teatro Colón

High angle view of "Teatro Col?n" (Spanish for Columbus Theatre) at twilight.Buenos Aires, Argentina

Occupying an entire city block, this impressive seven-story theater is one of BA’s most prominent landmarks. It’s the city’s main performing arts venue, and with astounding acoustics, it's a world-class forum for opera, ballet and classical music. The Colón can seat 2500 spectators and provides standing room for another 500. Get hold of tickets to a performance, if you can, or take one of the frequent 50-minute backstage tours to view the stunning interior, the costume department, and ballerinas' dressing rooms.

