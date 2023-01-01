Teatro Nacional Cervantes

From the grand tiled lobby to the red-and-gold-hued main theater, you can smell the long history of the ornately decorated Cervantes. Though it's definitely showing its age, there is an undeniable faded elegance to the place. Take it in on entertaining guided tours led by actors (in Spanish only), or catch a play, musical show or dance performance.

The theater dates from 1921 and was built with private funds, but it was acquired by the state in 1926. Its facade (covered up for renovation works at the time of research) was designed as a replica of Spain’s Universidad de Alcalá de Henares. The building underwent remodeling after a fire in 1961.