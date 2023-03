This tiny museum traces Argentine theater from its colonial beginnings, stressing the 19th-century contributions of the Podestá family – Italian immigrants who popularized the gauchesca (gaucho literature) drama Juan Moreira. Items include a gaucho suit worn by Gardel in his Hollywood film El día que me quieras and the bandoneón belonging to Paquita Bernardo, the first Argentine woman to play the accordion-like instrument.

There's also a photo gallery of famous Argentine stage actors.